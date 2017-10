South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks to President Jacob Zuma (R) during closing remarks during the 5th BRICS Summit in Durban, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will accompany President Jacob Zuma to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in China next week, the presidency said on Thursday.

An elite police unit is investigating Gordhan over a suspected surveillance unit set up when he ran the tax service.

