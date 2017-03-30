Gigaba named new South African finance minister in cabinet reshuffle: eNCA TV

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has appointed Malusi Gigaba as the country's new finance minister, replacing Pravin Gordhan who was sacked in a cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday evening, eNCA television said.

The news could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. Gigaba has been the country's Home Affairs Minister. The television channel also said that Sfiso Buthelezi was appointed to replace Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.