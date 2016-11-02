FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
South Africa's deputy president says time to rebuild confidence in country
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 2, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 10 months ago

South Africa's deputy president says time to rebuild confidence in country

South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore October 7, 2016.Edgar Su

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - The dropping of fraud charges against South Africa's finance minister Pravin Gordhan this week provides a chance to rebuild confidence in Africa's most industrialized economy, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament on Wednesday.

Gordhan, popular in financial markets, was due in court this week on charges he fraudulently approved early retirement for a deputy tax commissioner but prosecutors dropped the case because new evidence suggested he had not acted unlawfully.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.