South African prosecutors say no decision yet on Gordhan probe
#World News
November 7, 2016 / 10:34 AM / 10 months ago

South African prosecutors say no decision yet on Gordhan probe

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his 2016 Budget speech to parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 24, 2016.Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday a newspaper report saying Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will be charged this year over a surveillance unit at the tax agency is "entirely without merit".

"The investigations are currently underway and are believed to be at an advance stage," the NPA said in a statement.

City Press newspaper reported on Sunday that Gordhan will be charged this year, six days after separate charges were dropped against him.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
