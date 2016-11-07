South African prosecutors say no decision yet on Gordhan probe

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday a newspaper report saying Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will be charged this year over a surveillance unit at the tax agency is "entirely without merit".

"The investigations are currently underway and are believed to be at an advance stage," the NPA said in a statement.

City Press newspaper reported on Sunday that Gordhan will be charged this year, six days after separate charges were dropped against him.