JOHANNESBURG South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has complied fully with a police investigation into him, his lawyers said on Thursday, in the latest round of a public row that has hit local markets.

Gordhan said last week he had done nothing wrong and had no legal obligation to obey a police summons linked to the probe into whether he used the unit at the tax service to spy on politicians including President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has said he backs Gordhan but cannot stop the investigation. The ruling party also said it had confidence in Gordhan but urged him to cooperate with police investigations.

Gordhan's lawyers, Gildenhuys Malatji Inc., said the finance minister has offered to help police with their inquiries.

"The Minister responded fully to all the Hawks' enquiries, offered to provide any further assistance they might require and scrupulously acted in accordance with the law," Gordhan's legal firm said in a statement.

"The Hawks have not responded to his offer of further assistance."

By 4.32 a.m. ET the rand was 0.43 percent firmer at 14.6700 against the dollar, but was still down more than 8 percent since Aug. 23 in response to news that the elite police unit Hawks had summoned Gordhan.

