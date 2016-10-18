FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
South Africa's Gordhan will not seek review of fraud charges: lawyers
October 18, 2016 / 3:09 PM / 10 months ago

South Africa's Gordhan will not seek review of fraud charges: lawyers

South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan gestures in his office in Pretoria, as he speaks via video link to a Thomson Reuters investment conference in Cape Town South Africa, October 14,2016.Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan reiterated that he will not apply for a review of the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge him with fraud, his lawyers said on Tuesday.

The NPA on Monday invited Gordhan to make representations regarding the charges to its head, Shaun Abrahams, by Tuesday afternoon.

Gordhan said on Friday he considered such a review pointless because he doubted the "ability or willingness" of the NPA to give him a fair hearing.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
