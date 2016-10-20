FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
South Africa's Gordhan has full backing of cabinet: minister
#World News
October 20, 2016

South Africa's Gordhan has full backing of cabinet: minister

South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan poses for a photograph in Pretoria, after speaking via video link to a Thomson Reuters investment conference in Cape Town South Africa, October 14,2016.Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has the full backing of cabinet as he faces charges that, while running the tax agency, he fraudulently approved early retirement for a deputy, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said on Thursday.

Gordhan is "innocent until proven otherwise by a court of law," Radebe told reporters.

Gordhan has also been added to a inter-ministerial task team analyzing university fees following protests by students over the cost of higher education, Radebe said.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

