South Africa's Gordhan has full backing of cabinet: minister

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has the full backing of cabinet as he faces charges that, while running the tax agency, he fraudulently approved early retirement for a deputy, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said on Thursday.

Gordhan is "innocent until proven otherwise by a court of law," Radebe told reporters.

Gordhan has also been added to a inter-ministerial task team analyzing university fees following protests by students over the cost of higher education, Radebe said.