FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's Gordhan says under 'no obligation' to meet police
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 4:12 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Gordhan says under 'no obligation' to meet police

South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his 2016 Budget speech to parliament in Cape Town, February 24, 2016.Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday he was under no obligation to present himself to police because he was not a suspect in an investigation into a covert unit in the revenue service.

Gordhan confirmed receipt of a letter from Directorate of Priority Crimes, or the Hawks, asking him to present himself on Thursday but said his lawyers had advised him that he did not need to attend.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.