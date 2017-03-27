FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
South Africa's opposition says Gordhan recall a setback for economy
#World News
March 27, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa's opposition says Gordhan recall a setback for economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma's decision to call Pravin Gordhan back home from an investor roadshow in London marks a major setback for the economy, the Democratic Alliance opposition party said in a statement on Monday.

The presidency earlier said Zuma had requested Gordhan and his deputy return immediately, without giving a reason. The rand fell by as much as 1.7 percent against the U.S. dollar, bonds tumbled and banking shares slid more than 2 percent on the news.

Reporting by Tiistesto Motsoeneng; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

