South Africa's deputy president says steps taken to end political rows
#World News
September 1, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

South Africa's deputy president says steps taken to end political rows

South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma stand during the playing of the national anthem at the opening of Parliament in Cape Town, in this February 11, 2016 file photo.Mike Hutchings/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that the events of the past few weeks have been a concern and the government has taken steps to improve the situation in a bid to avoid destabilising the economy.

An elite police unit is investigating Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan over a suspected surveillance unit set up when he ran the tax service.

In comments to parliament, Ramaphosa said government officials were urging various parties involved in the issue to avoid making "wild and sensational statements". He did not elaborate on what steps were being taken to end the public row.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland

