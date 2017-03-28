"Let's wait and see," South Africa's Gordhan says on sacking reports

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said "let's wait and see" when asked about reports that President Jacob Zuma was set to remove him, as he arrived back from an investor roadshow in Britain on Zuma's orders.

Gordhan told reporters shortly after landing at Johannesburg's international airport that he was focused on restoring faith in Africa's most industrialized economy and had met with about 50 investors while in London.

On Monday, Zuma recalled Gordhan from the roadshow, fuelling lingering speculation of a cabinet reshuffle. South African assets, including the rand, have fallen sharply since Gordhan was told to return to South Africa.