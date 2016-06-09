FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African court dismisses ex-tennis star Bob Hewitt's appeal against rape conviction
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 9, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

South African court dismisses ex-tennis star Bob Hewitt's appeal against rape conviction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Grand Slam doubles champion Bob Hewitt looks on ahead of court proceedings at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg February 10, 2015. The Australian-born Hewitt, 75, had been charged with assaulting three under-age girls during his time coaching children in South Africa in the 1980s and 1990s. Picture taken February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed an application by disgraced former grand slam doubles champion Bob Hewitt to challenge his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Hewitt was sentenced to six years in prison in May last year after being found guilty of two counts of rape and a charge of sexual assault of minors.

Hewitt’s lawyers had argued that the Australian-born Hewitt, 76, suffered from ill-health and also pointed to the length of time between when the offences were committed and the trial. The allegations first surfaced in 2011.

The Supreme Court said Hewitt’s sentence was appropriate.

“In my view, the sentences fit the criminal and the crime and fairly balance the competing interests,” the Supreme Court’s deputy president Judge Mandisa Maya said in court papers.

It was not immediately clear when Hewitt would start serving his sentence.

Hewitt was a doubles and mixed doubles champion at all four grand slam events, winning seven Wimbledon titles. He was expelled earlier this year from the International Tennis Hall of Fame following his conviction.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.