FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eight South Africans killed in hippo road-kill truck smash
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 7, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Eight South Africans killed in hippo road-kill truck smash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Eight South Africans were killed when a pick-up truck ploughed into a crowd of people butchering a road-kill hippopotamus for meat, police and emergency services said on Sunday.

The hippo had been hit and killed by a truck on Saturday evening in the northern province of Limpopo, attracting large numbers of people from nearby villages intent on chopping up its corpse.

They were then hit by a pick-up truck whose driver failed to spot them in the dark, police said.

“The people thought they were getting free meat. It’s very unfortunate that this had to happen,” said Limpopo police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi. “It’s not something that happens all the time.”

A further 12 people were injured, including the driver of the pick-up, who faces possible culpable homicide charges when he leaves hospital, Mulaudzi added.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.