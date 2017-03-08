FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa asked to appear at ICC in April over Sudan's Al-Bashir
March 8, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa asked to appear at ICC in April over Sudan's Al-Bashir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African authorities have been asked to appear at the International Criminal Court on April 7 over the country's failure to arrest Sudan President Omar Hassan al-Bashir during a visit two years ago, the acting chief state law adviser said on Wednesday.

Pretoria announced its intention to leave the ICC in 2015 after the Hague-based court criticized it for disregarding an order to arrest Al-Bashir, who is accused of genocide and war crimes. Bashir has denied the accusations.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

