UNITED NATIONS South Africa is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday, a move which would take effect one year after it is formally received by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

A U.N. spokesman declined to confirm receipt of the document, which is signed by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and dated Oct. 19.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bill Rigby)