Justice minister says South Africa still intends to quit the ICC

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's government still plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Justice Minister Michael Masutha said on Wednesday, after a court ruled that it was unconstitutional to do so.

Masutha described October's notification to the United Nations of its intent to withdraw from the Rome Statute, the 1998 treaty establishing the Hague-based court, as a policy decision. He said the government would decide how to proceed, including a possible appeal, after reading the full judgment.