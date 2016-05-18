FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two workers missing after mine collapse at South Africa's Impala Platinum
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 18, 2016 / 12:57 PM / a year ago

Two workers missing after mine collapse at South Africa's Impala Platinum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Wednesday that two workers were missing after a shaft collapsed at its Rustenburg mine in South Africa.

Operations at the shaft were suspended when the shaft collapsed on Tuesday, trapping a total of nine workers underground before seven were rescued, Implats’ investor relations officer Alice Lourens told Reuters.

She said the company - the world’s second-biggest platinum producer - was trying to find the missing workers.

It was not immediately clear how much output the company had lost following the closure of the shaft, she said.

“It’s difficult to quantify, it depends on an investigation ... It’s to early to say,” said Lourens.

The cause of the collapse at the mine had not yet been established, the company said.

Four employees were killed in January at one of Implats’ Rustenburg shafts following a fire.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.