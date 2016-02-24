FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African President Zuma postpones Iran trip
February 24, 2016 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

South African President Zuma postpones Iran trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma attends the opening ceremony of the 26th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has postponed a scheduled trip to Iran, his office said on Wednesday, without providing any reason for the postponement.

“The state visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran by President Jacob Zuma, as announced earlier this week, has been postponed to a later date,” Zuma’s office said in a statement.

Pretoria is considering building an oil refinery that will process Iranian crude to bolster its petrol supply and reduce its dependence on foreign companies.

South Africa’s deputy president visited Iran in November to explore opportunities for co-operation in the energy sector.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

