FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
King of Mandela's clan jailed in South Africa: media
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 31, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

King of Mandela's clan jailed in South Africa: media

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo (3rd L) looks on with some members of his family as former South African President Nelson Mandela's flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthatha airport, in the Eastern Cape province, 900 km (559 miles) south of Johannesburg for a funeral on Sunday at his ancestral home in Qunu, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The king of the AbaThembu clan of South Africa’s late anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela has started a 12-year jail sentence for arson, kidnapping and assault, local media reported on Thursday.

Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, 51, was convicted of the offenses in 2009 but has been fighting the verdict in the courts for years. He turned himself over to the Mthatha Correctional Center in the Eastern Cape Province just before midnight on Wednesday, media reported.

Prosecutors said he had kidnapped subjects and had homes set ablaze to punish those who refused to do his bidding.

He is the king of Mandela’s clan in a poor, rural region in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province. South Africa recognizes several royal families, who command respect, especially in the countryside.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.