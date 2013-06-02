FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa investigates Libyan claims on stashed Gaddafi assets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 2, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa investigates Libyan claims on stashed Gaddafi assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his 2013 Budget speech at Parliament in Cape Town February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Treasury is looking into Libyan assertions that slain leader Muammar Gaddafi and his family stashed money and other assets in the country, a spokesman said on Sunday.

“There was a group that approached Treasury claiming to represent the Libyan government and we are in the process of verifying their claims about assets that are in South Africa,” Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s spokesman Jabulani Sikhakhane said.

The Sunday Times newspaper said Libyan investigators had met Gordhan and President Jacob Zuma to discuss locating and repatriating more than $1 billion in cash, gold and diamonds said to have been brought into South Africa by the family of Gaddafi, who was ousted and killed during a revolt in 2011,

The Gaddafi assets were held by four banks and security companies in South Africa, the Sunday Times said.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.