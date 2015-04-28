Lion mauls man to death at South African zoo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A lion at South Africa’s East London zoo mauled a man to death after he jumped into the animal’s enclosure on Tuesday, a government official said.

Security camera footage showed the man paying the entrance fee and entering the zoo at around 9 a.m. (0300 ET), local government spokeswoman Thandy Matebese told the Daily Dispatch newspaper.

“We suspect that he used the corner of the security wall and the fence of the lion’s enclosure to climb up and jumped over the fence,” Matebese said.

“His corpse was discovered around 10am (0400 ET) when it was time to feed the lions.”