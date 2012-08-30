FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonmin: less than 7 percent of workers reports for duty
August 30, 2012

Lonmin: less than 7 percent of workers reports for duty

Striking platinum mineworkers gather for a report back on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday less than 7 percent of its 28,000-strong South African workforce had reported for duty on Thursday as talks were slated to have warring unions cool it and bring people back to work.

The world’s third largest producer of the precious metal has had its mining operations shut for almost 3 weeks because of a wave of violence stemming from a union turf war that has killed 44 people this month.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

