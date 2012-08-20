FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonmin says employees trickle back to work
August 20, 2012 / 8:43 AM / in 5 years

Lonmin says employees trickle back to work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - World no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin said on Monday employees had started returning to work after 44 people were killed last week in a violent strike at one of its major South African mines.

“Attendance has started slowly but is now up to 27 percent. But it is unclear if the striking workers are returning,” a Lonmin spokesperson told Reuters. About 3,000 striking workers face an ultimatum to show up on Monday or be sacked.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

