FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lonmin says no ore production after workers return
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 20, 2012 / 2:14 PM / 5 years ago

Lonmin says no ore production after workers return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIKANA, South Africa (Reuters) - An official at world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin Plc said on Monday there was no ore production yet after workers returned to its Marikana mine, where output was frozen during a deadly strike last week that left 44 dead.

“For all intents and purposes, there was no ore production today,” Mark Munroe, Lonmin’s executive vice president for mining, told a news conference near the site northwest of Johannesburg where about a third of workers returned for duty on Monday.

Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.