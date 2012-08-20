Lonmin says no ore production after workers return

MARIKANA, South Africa (Reuters) - An official at world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin Plc said on Monday there was no ore production yet after workers returned to its Marikana mine, where output was frozen during a deadly strike last week that left 44 dead.

“For all intents and purposes, there was no ore production today,” Mark Munroe, Lonmin’s executive vice president for mining, told a news conference near the site northwest of Johannesburg where about a third of workers returned for duty on Monday.