South Africa's corn crop dilemma and the likely fixes: Braun

A maize plant is seen among other dried maize at a field in Hoopstad, a maize-producing district in the Free State province, South Africa, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - While most of the world sits on a generous corn stockpile, the situation for South Africa is vastly different. The country faces one of the worst corn harvests ever on the back of a devastating, historic drought.

Even though South Africa produces only 12 million tonnes of corn on average, it is usually a net exporter. It is also Africa’s largest corn producer and is relied upon by neighboring Sub-Saharan nations to bolster their own corn supplies and feed their people.

For the second year in a row, the southern African nation will become a net importer of corn. Ending stocks are predicted to shrink nearly 70 percent on the year, and South Africa may import one of its largest volumes of corn in recent memory, rivaling the 1991-92 haul of 4 million tonnes.

The situation is unique for South Africa because just more than half of its corn crop is the white variety, which is not widely produced around the world and so is more difficult to replace. But for the people of South Africa, white corn is the all-important ingredient in their main staple - a starchy, cake-like substance called “pap.”

The white corn crop has taken a bigger hit than yellow with only 3.1 million tonnes expected to be reaped this year, half the volume of two years ago and easily the lowest white corn tonnage in at least 20 years.

Yellow corn, which is used for animal feed, has fared slightly better than white, though it too has been reduced by nearly 30 percent from recent average. Total corn crop expectations range from 6.5 million to 7.1 million tonnes, but with much of the grain still in the ground, these estimates remain temporary, and the import volume is still uncertain.

HOW THE CROP GOT DECIMATED

South Africa’s corn belt is situated in the central and northeastern provinces. Yellow corn is dominant in the central and eastern parts of the belt, while white corn is more concentrated in the western portion. Two-thirds of the nation’s white corn crop is grown in the Free State and North West provinces (tmsnrt.rs/1Vcg9jW).

Wide “windows” for planting and harvest in South Africa make the corn crop calendar unique. Planting typically runs from October to mid-January while harvest begins in April and can extend all the way into August. According to the South African Weather Service, 2015 was the driest year on record since at least 1904, so field conditions were extremely dry by last October and many farmers opted to hold off on planting, hoping for a better opportunity to arise.

But dry and hot weather dominated straight through to January, particularly in the white corn provinces, and many farmers chose to plant even later than usual or not at all, clipping area by a significant margin. Thys Grobbelaar, a grain analyst with leading South African agribusiness Senwes, said it is incredibly rare for South Africa to have corn area losses of this magnitude (tmsnrt.rs/1VchTty).

“It’s the second time in 100 years that we could not plant the normal area under corn. I am not speaking about small deviations,” he said, adding that the other instance of severe area shortfall occurred during the 1972-73 season. Referring to the current year, he said, “We could only plant 50 percent of the normal area under corn.”

Planted area losses will drive most of the production cuts to this year’s corn harvest, but the area harvested will also contribute to the drop. Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agriculture Service in Pretoria estimated the harvested fraction at just 70 percent (tmsnrt.rs/1Vch5Fb) (tmsnrt.rs/1Vch9EJ).

Corn yield will also incur losses, but it is estimated to be down only 15 percent from the five-year average. Although harvest has already begun in areas that were able to plant on time, some of the corn still has a ways to go and may sit in the fields into August, leaving plenty of time for added yield vulnerability (tmsnrt.rs/1Vch7g2).

THE RECOVERY PLAN

Despite the enormous supply disruption, South Africa’s agriculture minister is confident that the country will be able to import enough corn this year to meet the consumption needs of both humans and animals.

Yellow corn will most likely be sourced from South America, a straight shot across the Southern Atlantic Ocean. Abundant South American supply and relatively low export prices should help facilitate the smooth influx of yellow corn to South Africa, but white corn will come from farther away and possibly at a much higher cost.

Mexico and the United States are highly likely to restock South Africa with white corn, but Mexico could be more expensive. Both the weaker peso and increased demand from drought-suffering Central American nations have driven up local prices. The United States has not shipped white corn to South Africa since 2004.

Regardless of which country supplies the white corn, Grobbelaar suggested that South Africa will need to start contracting with producers now in order to grow corn for import this season, though they would not run out of supply until later in the year.

“With our calculated carry over stock of 1.1 million tons at the end of the marketing year 30th April 2016 and an expected crop of 3.2 million tons, a usage of 410,000 tons a month [means] we have to start import from October 2016. We also need a minimum pipeline supply of 6 weeks stock,” he said via email.

By October, the 2017-harvested crop will already be going into the ground, hopefully under better weather conditions for South Africa. Citing record high local corn prices, particularly for white, USDA’s Pretoria attaché projected that under average weather assumptions, 2016-17 corn planted area could exceed the five-year average by 10 percent.

So if South Africa can pull out of the drought toward the end of this year, and all other things being equal, the country could achieve comfortable supply levels by mid-2017 and once again become a net exporter. But that is still a very big “if.”