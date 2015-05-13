FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa eyes Brazil and Argentina for likely GMO maize imports: official
May 13, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa eyes Brazil and Argentina for likely GMO maize imports: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa could import maize from Brazil and Argentina, fellow producers of genetically modified maize, to boost local supplies curbed by drought, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

“Where we import maize of GMO origin we would like to import from countries that are synchronized with us and those countries as of now in terms of similarities would be Argentina and Brazil,” Mooketsa Ramasodi, acting deputy director-general for agricultural production told Reuters.

He said the exact amount of imports would still need to be determined, although this season’s crop was the lowest in eight years due to dry weather conditions in key maize growing areas in Africa’s top producer of genetically modified crops.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

