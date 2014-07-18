South Africa launches limited edition Mandela coins in birthday tribute

Former political prisoner Ahmed Kathrada holds a 24-carat gold coin honouring former president Nelson Mandela at the South African Reserve Bank in Pretoria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa launched a set of limited edition gold and silver coins on Friday to honor former president Nelson Mandela on what would have been the late anti-apartheid hero’s 96th birthday.

The South African Reserve Bank said the set of three coins was a tribute to South Africa’s first democratic president’s “dedication to life-long learning”.

The centerpiece is a 24 carat gold coin etched with Mandela’s portrait with his arms folded, inscribed with his words: “Every where it is accepted that students... have the right to freedom of thought.”

The second coin, also gold, shows an elderly Mandela over-looking his alma mater the University of Fort Hare -a blacks-only university and a hotbed of anti-government activity during apartheid.

The third is a sterling silver coin that depicts a young Mandela learning to write his name on his first day of school.

The United Nations designated July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009.