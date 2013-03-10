South Africa's Nelson Mandela discharged from hospital

Former President Nelson Mandela greets recipients of the 2008 Mandela Rhodes scholarship at his offices in Johannesburg March 4, 2008. Mandela celebrates his 90th birthday on July 18. REUTERS/Antony Kaminju

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African president Nelson Mandela has been discharged from hospital after routine tests and is well, the government said on Sunday.

“The doctors have completed the tests. He is well and as before, his health remains under the management of the medical team,” it said in a statement.

The 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader was admitted to hospital on Saturday for a scheduled medical check-up. He spent the night in hospital in the capital, Pretoria, and had returned to his Johannesburg home, the statement said.

A spokesman for President Jacob Zuma said doctors treated Mandela for a pre-existing condition consistent with his age.

He spent nearly three weeks in hospital in December with a lung infection and after surgery to remove gallstones. It was his longest stay in hospital since his release from prison in 1990 after serving 27 years for conspiring to overthrow the government under the apartheid regime.

Since his release from that stay in hospital on December 26 he had been receiving treatment at his Johannesburg home.