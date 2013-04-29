FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Mandela in good health, good spirits: ANC
April 29, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 4 years

South Africa's Mandela in good health, good spirits: ANC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the media are seen outside the One Military Hospital, which former South African President Nelson Mandela was previously admitted into, in Pretoria March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela is in good health and good spirits, South Africa’s ruling African National Congress said on Monday, in the first update on his condition since he was discharged from hospital in early April.

President Jacob Zuma and other party leaders visited the 94-year-old former president at his Johannesburg home.

“After receiving a briefing from the medical team, the national officials are satisfied that President Mandela is in good health and is receiving the very best medical care,” the ANC said.

Zuma and the other leaders had found “Mandela in good shape and in good spirits”, the party added in a statement.

Mandela spent more than a week in hospital being treated for pneumonia - the third health scare in four months for the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

He stepped down as president in 1999 and has not been politically active for about a decade.

But he is still revered at home and abroad for leading the long campaign against apartheid and then championing racial reconciliation.

Mandela’s lung problems date from his time as a political prisoner when he contracted tuberculosis. He spent 27 years on Robben Island and in other jails for trying to oust the white-minority government.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
