Mandela's return home from hospital indicates progress: Zuma

An ambulance, believed to be carrying former South African President Nelson Mandela, arrives at his house in Houghton, Johannesburg September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

PRETORIA (Reuters) - Nelson Mandela’s return home after nearly three months in hospital shows the fragile health of anti-apartheid hero has made some improvement, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday.

Zuma also told a news conference that the 95-year-old former South African president remained in a critical but stable condition and was responding to treatment.

Mandela returned to his Johannesburg home on Sunday after spending 87 days in a Pretoria hospital for a recurring lung infection, a legacy of the nearly three decades he spent in jail as a political prisoner under apartheid.

“We feel really good that he reached a point where the doctors who were treating him felt he could now leave the hospital to his home, which now indicates the progress he had made,” Zuma said.

He will be receiving the same level of care at his house, which has been kitted out with intensive care medical facilities, the government has said.

“We acknowledge that he is old and that he is not well but we are very happy that has gone home, that he is still with us,” Zuma said.