South African court finds Nelson Mandela's grandson guilty of assault

Former South African President Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla stands during a send-off ceremony for Nelson Mandela at Waterkloof Air Force base in Pretoria December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson and current member of parliament, Mandla Mandela, was convicted of assault by a regional court on Tuesday following an alleged road-rage incident in 2013, local news agency EWN reported on its website.

Mandla Mandela, who is also a traditional chief in the Eastern Cape village of Mvezo where his famous grandfather was born, will face sentencing at a date yet to be announced.

Prosecutors had charged Mandla Mandela with assault and brandishing a gun at another man.

South African media said at the time the younger Mandela was reported to have drawn a gun on a 44-year-old teacher whose vehicle had collided with one driven by a guest of Mandla Mandela‘s. The teacher later had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain, newspapers said.

Mandla Mandela made headlines earlier in 2013 when a judge ordered him to return the remains of three of Nelson Mandela’s children - including those of his father - from a memorial center dedicated to his grandfather where he had moved them two years before.

Mandla had been sued by more than a dozen of Mandela’s relatives who wanted the remains returned.