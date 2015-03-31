FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African court finds Nelson Mandela's grandson guilty of assault
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 31, 2015 / 12:49 PM / 2 years ago

South African court finds Nelson Mandela's grandson guilty of assault

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former South African President Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla stands during a send-off ceremony for Nelson Mandela at Waterkloof Air Force base in Pretoria December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson and current member of parliament, Mandla Mandela, was convicted of assault by a regional court on Tuesday following an alleged road-rage incident in 2013, local news agency EWN reported on its website.

Mandla Mandela, who is also a traditional chief in the Eastern Cape village of Mvezo where his famous grandfather was born, will face sentencing at a date yet to be announced.

Prosecutors had charged Mandla Mandela with assault and brandishing a gun at another man.

South African media said at the time the younger Mandela was reported to have drawn a gun on a 44-year-old teacher whose vehicle had collided with one driven by a guest of Mandla Mandela‘s. The teacher later had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain, newspapers said.

Mandla Mandela made headlines earlier in 2013 when a judge ordered him to return the remains of three of Nelson Mandela’s children - including those of his father - from a memorial center dedicated to his grandfather where he had moved them two years before.

Mandla had been sued by more than a dozen of Mandela’s relatives who wanted the remains returned.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.