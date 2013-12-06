FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf, soccer go ahead in SA after Mandela's death, cricket waits
December 6, 2013 / 11:40 AM / 4 years ago

Golf, soccer go ahead in SA after Mandela's death, cricket waits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former South African President Nelson Mandela waves as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Houghton, Johannesburg, in this April 22, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Soccer and golf will go ahead in South Africa this weekend following the death of former president Nelson Mandela, but cricket is waiting for clarity from government on whether a one-day international against India will take place in Durban on Sunday.

Although the domestic first-class competition continued on Friday, a Cricket South Africa spokesman said it was waiting to hear from authorities whether the second one-day international against India can go ahead.

The League Cup soccer final between Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars will take place on Saturday evening after an emergency meeting of stakeholders on Friday.

The local Premier Soccer League also confirmed that all matches in the top two tiers would be played as scheduled, though none will be staged on the day of Mandela’s funeral, a date that has yet to be announced.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge continued on Friday morning as large crowds turned out at the Sun City course with spectators in sombre mood along the fairways and greens.

Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond

