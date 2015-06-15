FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African court dismisses bid to release Marikana massacre probe
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

South African court dismisses bid to release Marikana massacre probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African court dismissed an application to have the findings of an investigation into the 2012 police shooting and killing of 34 striking mine workers released immediately, local media reported.

President Jacob Zuma told Parliament last month the report would be released before the end of June but victims’ families asked a court to order an immediate release of the investigation.

“I make the following order: the application was dismissed,” Judge Neil Tuchten was quoted as saying on Monday by The Star newspaper’s website.

The probe was set up by Zuma to investigate the events that led to the killing of the miners at Lonmin platinum mine on Aug. 16, 2012. Ten other people were also killed in violence relating to the strike, including two police officers who were hacked to death.

The shootings sparked intense public and media criticism, not only of the police but also of mining companies, unions, the ruling African National Congress and Zuma.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.