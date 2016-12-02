S&P holds South Africa's rating at BBB-, downgrades local debt

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's downgraded South Africa's local debt by one notch to BBB on Friday but kept the country's sovereign credit rating unchanged at BBB-, one level above "junk" status, while saying the economy was still struggling.
S&P retained its negative outlook on the sovereign unchanged, it said in a statement. The rand gained more than 1.5 percent against the dollar after the ratings release.
About 90 percent of South Africa's 2.4 trillion rand ($173 billion) debt is held in local currency, and the cut could see the country fall out of global bond indices, preventing institutional investors from buying its debt.
