South Africa police retrieve weapons in raid on miners
#World News
September 15, 2012 / 7:27 AM / in 5 years

South Africa police retrieve weapons in raid on miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African police raided hostels at a Lonmin mine on Saturday to disarm miners a day after the government promised to crack down on “illegal gatherings” and the carrying of weapons by strikers.

South Africa has faced a wave of labour unrest that started five weeks ago at Lonmin’s Marikana mines, about 100 km (60 miles) from Johannesburg.

About 500 police officers raided the hostels at Lonmin’s Karee platinum mine in the early morning hours and seized weapons such as machetes and spears, regional police spokesman Thulani Ngubane said.

Police arrested five people in the raid for drugs and not because of weapons, Ngubane said.

About 6,000 mine workers stay at the Karee hostels.

“The aim of the raid was to disarm the mine workers to make sure that we do away with the elements of threats that are taking their toll in the area of Marikana,” Ngubane said.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan

