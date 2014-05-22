FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's NUM union says member stabbed to death on way to work
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 22, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's NUM union says member stabbed to death on way to work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A member of South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers was stabbed to death on his way to work at an Anglo American Platinum mine, the union said on Thursday, the fifth such killing in the past two weeks.

NUM’s rival, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), is leading a 17-week strike against Amplats, Impala Platinum and Lonmin.

The NUM member, a Mozambican, was killed in a squatter camp in the restive platinum belt town of Rustenburg while he was traveling to Amplats’ Union Mine about 100 kms (60 miles) to the north, the union said in a statement.

“He is one of the NUM members who returned to work last week and he was threatened that he should stop going to work by the striking workers,” the union said.

A NUM spokesman told Reuters the victim had fled to Rustenburg last week after being targeted but had planned to return to the Union shafts on Thursday.

Wage talks between the producers and AMCU resumed on Wednesday almost a month after they collapsed.

The strike is the longest and costliest industrial action in South African mining history, hitting 40 percent of global production of the precious metal used for emissions-capping catalytic converters in automobiles.

It has grown increasingly violent as growing numbers of workers have attempted to return to work.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.