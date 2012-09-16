FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amplats to resume South Africa operations on Tuesday
September 16, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

Amplats to resume South Africa operations on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) plans to resume operations at its Rustenburg mine in South Africa on Tuesday after it suspended work following labor unrest, it said on Sunday.

“The situation in Rustenburg remains calm and our current intention is to resume operations on Tuesday morning, which will provide time for the government to implement further security measures,” the company said in a statement.

Amplats, a unit of global mining giant Anglo American (AAL.L), had said on Thursday a number of its employees had joined protesters near its Rustenburg operations who have threatened to bring the country’s mining sector to a standstill.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan

