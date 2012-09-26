Amplats extends deadline as production hit

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) said on Wednesday it has extended a deadline against striking workers at its Rustenburg operations in South Africa, where it has lost about 20,000 ounces in production from labor unrest.

The world’s top producer of the precious metal said it had now extended its deadline to Thursday for employees to return to work or face potential sacking.

The company has been hit by attendance levels around 20 percent.

Related Coverage Amplats shares slide on lost production from strike