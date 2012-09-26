FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amplats CEO says will not negotiate with illegal strikers
September 26, 2012 / 1:24 PM / in 5 years

Amplats CEO says will not negotiate with illegal strikers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) will not negotiate on wage demands being made by illegal strikers at its key Rustenburg operations, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Chris Griffith was speaking on a conference call after the company said it would take action which could include dismissals against workers who did not return to the shafts by Thursday. The company has lost 20,000 ounces in the stoppages since Sept 12.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

