Factbox: South African mining firms hit by labor strife

(Reuters) - Seven weeks of labor unrest and strikes, which originally erupted at Lonmin’s Rustenburg operations, have spread across the South African mining industry.

Here is a summary of the companies most affected.

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (AMPLATS)

The world’s largest platinum producer’s 4 Rustenburg Mines have been shut since September 12 when it first closed them to protect employees from escalating violence.

Only 20 percent of the company’s 21,000 employees have been reporting for work despite threats they could be sacked.

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI

The world’s No. 3 bullion producer’s Kopanang mine, south west of Johannesburg, was the first to report a stay away on September 21. Five days later it said all its South African operations were at a standstill.

The company warned that the prolonged strike by 24,000 miners could lead to the closure of less-profitable shafts.

GOLD FIELDS

Two mines run by the world’s 4th largest bullion producer have been halted by illegal strikes. Starting at the companies KDC operations near Carletonville west of Johannesburg on September 10, the protests bubbled over to its Beatrix mine in the Free State province two weeks later. The two operations employ 24,000 miners between them.

OTHER MINES

Labor strife has also hit the following companies:

- Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville (started October 3)

- Kumba Iron Ore’s Sishen mine in the Northern Cape province (started October 3)

- Gold One’s Ezulwini Mining Company (started October 2)

- Petra Diamonds’ Kimberley Underground operations in the Northern Cape (started October 2)

- Atlatsa Resources Corporation’s joint venture with Amplats at Bokoni Platinum Mine in Limpopo province (started October 1)

- Samancor West Chrome Mines near Rustenburg (started September 28 with a sit-in)

- Village Main Reef’s Blyvooruitzicht mine near Carletonville (started September 28)