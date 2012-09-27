FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2012 / 12:54 PM / in 5 years

South Africa's Implats says has given "pay adjustment"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - World no. 2 platinum producer Impala Platinum said on Thursday it was giving workers a “pay adjustment” and details would follow, against the backdrop of a wave of illegal strikes sweeping South Africa’s mining sector.

“Yes we have, that’s correct,” Implats spokesman Bob Gilmour told Reuters when asked if a pay adjustment had been made.

He said he could not provide details because the company “was in a process of doing that”. A union organizer at Implats told Reuters the offer was for across-the-board increases and that workers seemed happy with the offer.

Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas and Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan

