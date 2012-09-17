FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa police stop Malema from addressing miners
September 17, 2012 / 12:12 PM / 5 years ago

South Africa police stop Malema from addressing miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Expelled ANCYL president Julius Malema (C) argues with police in Marikana near Rustenburg, South Africa's northwest province September 17, 2012. South African police stopped ANC renegade Malema from addressing a group of striking miners on Monday, a Reuters witness said, as the government sought to contain labour unrest in the country's mines. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

MARIKANA (Reuters) - South African police stopped ANC renegade Julius Malema from addressing a group of striking miners on Monday, a Reuters witness said, as the government sought to contain labor unrest in the country’s mines.

After arguing with police in Marikana, about 100 km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, Malema was escorted out of the area in his vehicle, the witness added.

The government said on Friday it would act against “illegal gatherings” and those trying to incite violence among miners. Malema, the former leader of the ANC’s youth wing who was expelled from the party this year for indiscipline, has become President Jacob Zuma’s most strident critic.

Malema has called on miners to make the industry “ungovernable”.

Reporting by Siphiwe Sibeko; writing by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
