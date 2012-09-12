FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protesters urge Amplats mine shut-down in South Africa
September 12, 2012 / 11:04 AM / in 5 years

Protesters urge Amplats mine shut-down in South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BATHOPELE MINE, South Africa (Reuters) - Around 1,500 stick-waving protesters demonstrated outside Anglo American Platinum’s Bathopele mineshaft on Wednesday, calling for its immediate shutdown, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

The protesters, who said they supported wildcat strikers at the neighboring Marikana mine, said they would demonstrate at other shafts owned by the world number one platinum producer to press for a complete halt of operations.

Reporting by Siphiwe Sibeko; Editing by Ed Cropley

