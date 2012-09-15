FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonmin increases pay offer to South Africa miners: union
September 15, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Lonmin increases pay offer to South Africa miners: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Lonmin Plc has increased its pay offer to striking South African miners, although the revised offer was still short of the 12,500 rand ($1,500) demanded by strikers, a union spokesman said on Saturday.

Lesiba Seshoka, a spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers, said Lonmin had offered to increase the base pay of rock drill operators by 1,850 rand, more than doubling its previous offer.

However, that would still be short of the 12,500 rand monthly base pay that has become a rallying cry for the strikers. ($1 = 8.2133 South African rand)

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; writing by David Dolan

