South African minister Chabane killed in car crash
#World News
March 15, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

South African minister Chabane killed in car crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African cabinet minister Collins Chabane and two security personnel were killed in a car crash on Sunday, President Jacob Zuma said.

Chabane, 54, was minister of Public Service and Administration and a member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this untimely death of an outstanding cadre of our liberation struggle and a competent, accomplished and dependable member of my cabinet,” Zuma said in a statement.

The three were killed when their car collided with a truck in Polokwane, 350 km (220 miles) north of Johannesburg, the president’s office said.

The ANC said Chabane’s death had left a “huge void” in the party and the government.

“He was a true servant of the people who joined the struggle for liberation at a very young age and went on to carry on the fight in exile,” the party said in a statement.

Chabane, in his capacity as minister, had lead the planning for the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely

