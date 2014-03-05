FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's MTN was unable to repatriate Iran cash in 2013: CEO
March 5, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's MTN was unable to repatriate Iran cash in 2013: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African MTN Group (MTNJ.J) was unable to repatriate cash from its Iran business in 2013 due to sanctions, Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa said on Wednesday.

MTN, Africa’s largest telecom operator, has been in talks with U.S. officials about withdrawing money from its Iran unit. Those talks are still on-going, Dabengwa said at a briefing following the release of MTN’s full-year results.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard

