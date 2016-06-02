FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Naspers invests $60 million in online-learning company Udemy to expand global reach
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 2, 2016 / 4:15 PM / in a year

Naspers invests $60 million in online-learning company Udemy to expand global reach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Media and e-commerce group Naspers, the largest listed company in Africa by market value, said on Thursday that it has invested $60 million in U.S. education-technology firm Udemy.

San Francisco-based Udemy has expanded overseas in the past year and Naspers said it offers more than 40,000 courses available in 80 different languages.

"Naspers is consistently looking to invest in markets where technology can make a significant impact. Udemy has built a technology platform that will transform education on a global scale and we are eager to help them with further expansion," said Naspers Ventures CEO Larry Illg in a statement.

Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era publisher into a $60 billion internet powerhouse by focusing on e-commerce in emerging markets.

Naspers Ventures made a $15 million investment in education-technology firm Brainly in May.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.