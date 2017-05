CAPE TOWN An investigation has found that 10 million barrels of South African crude oil reserves sold at the end of 2015 was a straight sale and not part of stock rotation, as previously stated, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Tuesday.

South Africa's state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) is being investigated after the Auditor-General said last year that it had sold strategic reserves without approval of the Treasury.

