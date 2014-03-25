South African IT executive tried to bribe police to win contract: police

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - An executive director of South African technology firm Pinnacle Holdings allegedly offered a 5 million rand ($460,400)bribe to a senior police official in order to win a contract for his company, police said on Tuesday.

Takalani Tshivhase was arrested after he allegedly offered the bribe to a Lieutenant General in the South African Police Service in order to win a contract to provide the police service with field equipment, police said in a statement.

Tshivhase, who has denied the charges, was arrested on March 5 and released on bail that day, police said. His court case has been postponed until April 24 to allow for further investigation, police said.

(The story corrects date of arrest to March 5 from March 11.)