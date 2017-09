Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing hearing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

PRETORIA (Reuters) - The South African judge trying Oscar Pistorius adjourned his sentencing hearing on Friday until Tuesday next week.

The state prosecutor demanded the disabled Olympic track star serve at least 10 years behind bars for killing his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day last year.